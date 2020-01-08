Crusaders top Cadets

St. Joseph’s boys’ basketball team lost to Trinity Catholic, 64-47, in Stamford on Tuesday.

Coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets are now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the FCIAC. The Crusaders improved to

TRINITY CATHOLIC 64, ST. JOSEPH 47

St. Joseph 3-2, 2-0.

Jason Fames led St. Joe’s with 11 points. Paul Fabbri had 8 points and 4 rebounds and drew a charge. Jared Grindrod scored 8 points. Will Diamantis had 6 points and 2 rebounds and drew a charge. Fabbri, Diamantis and Tommy Shannon (4 points) drew charging fouls.

St. Joseph

Glenn Manigault 0 0-0 0, Jared Grindrod 3 0-2 8, Will Diamantis 1 4-6 6, Paul Fabbri 2 4-4 8, Jason James 5 0-0 11, Tommy Shannon 2 0-1 4, Carson Arkay-Leliever 2 1-2 5, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0, Patrick Dineen 2 1-1 5, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Hayden Gorley 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Tim Gavrish 0 0-0 0, Justin Russo 0 0-0 0, Derrick Middy 0 0-0 0

Totals: 17 10-16 47

Trinity

Akim Joseph 4 1-2 9, Tahjee Morgan 1 0-0 2, Andrew Saint-Louis 3 2-3 9, Matt Farro 2 0-0 2, Abdul-Rasaul Abakar Hachym 4 2-2 10, Branden Louis 7 0-0 18, Damian Colos 1 0-0 2, Rahsen Fisher 5 1-4 12

Totals: 26 6-11 64

St. Joseph - 8 11 8 20 - 47

Trinity - 16 11 19 18 - 64

3-Pointers: SJ-Grindrod 2, James; T-Louis 4, Saint-Louis, Fisher