Crouse scores 3 times in Coyotes' 5-3 win over Senators
1 of9 Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) controls the puck in front of Ottawa Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson before scoring the winning goal in third-period NHL hockey game action Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood makes a save on Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk as he is pressured by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Flip Gustavsson during second-period NHL hockey game action Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Arizona Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood keeps his focus on the puck on a shot from Ottawa Senators right wing Tyler Ennis during second-period NHL hockey game action Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden collides with Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris beats Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco to the puck as he pushes it past goaltender Scott Wedgewood to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser (62) pressures Ottawa Senators right wing Tyler Ennis (63) who tries to deflect the puck past Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood during second-period NHL hockey game action Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) is congratulated by defenseman Anton Stralman, top left, defenseman J.J. Moser (62) and center Alex Galchenyuk (17) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during first-period NHL hockey game action Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Ottawa Senators left wing Austin Watson (16) collides with Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) during second-period NHL hockey game action Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored the game-winner to extend his point streak, Lawson Crouse had a hat trick and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Monday night.
Schmaltz has 15 points in his last six games (six goals, nine assists) and Crouse's goals were varied: one at even strength, one on the power play and shorthanded. Barrett Hayton added an empty-net goal for the Coyotes and Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves to pick up his 10th win of the season.