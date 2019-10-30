Cross Cannone Day

Cross Cannone, the all-time wins leader for the Trumbull High wrestling team, was honored when First Selectman Vicki Tesoro proclaimed October 28 as Cross Cannone Day.

Cannone was a three-time NCAA Division 3 All American at Wartburg College (Iowa), where he won the Division 3 National title at 149 pounds in 2018.

The all-time leader in wins by technical fall (15 points) at Wartburg, Cannone helped the Knights capture three National championships.

He was D3 National runner-up at 141 pounds in 2017 and placed third at Nationals in the 157-pound weight class this past season.

Cannone, who had a 63-match winning streak at Wartburg, was a two-time Iowa Conference champion and a two-time MVP.

At Trumbull, Cannone was the State Open champion in 2015. He was a two-time New England finalist.

A two-time Open finalist, Cannone won the Class LL title in 2013 and 2015. He was a two-time FCIAC champion.

Cannone has been invited to try out for a spot on the World Wrestling Team at the New York City Regional Training Center in Hoboken, N.J.

Among his coaches will be Kendall Cross, a two-time Olympian who captured the gold medal for the United States at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta at 57kg.

The former three-time All-American and NCAA Champion for Oklahoma State, Cross has had tremendous success in freestyle competitions. He is a three-time US national champion and the 1997 USA wrestling athlete of the year. Cross was inducted to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a distinguished member in 2002. Cross has also had experience coaching collegiately at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University before coming to New York City.