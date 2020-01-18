Crosby scores in OT, Penguins beat Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 Friday night.

It was Crosby's third goal in three games since returning from a 28-game absence because of a core muscle injury. Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins in the third period after Filip Zadina put Detroit ahead in the second.

All three goals came with the man advantage.

Crosby scored by redirecting the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard from in front of the net off a pass from Evgeni Malkin. Pittsburgh was on the power play after Detroit's Luke Glendening took Jared McCann down away from the play and was called for interference.

Howard made 35 saves but remains winless since Oct. 29.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, third from right, celebrates his winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings in overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Detroit.

The Penguins rebounded from a 4-1 loss to Boston on Thursday night. They have not lost back-to-back games since late November.

Zadina opened the scoring with a shot from the right circle that slid along the ice and past goalie Matt Murray, who was screened a bit in front by Detroit forward Givani Smith. Rust evened the score with 16:24 left in the third when he beat Howard with a wrist shot to the glove side.

Howard was pulled after allowing three goals in his team's previous game, an 8-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He was sharper against the Penguins, and Detroit held its own defensively.

NOTES: Howard has gone 13 starts without a win since beating Edmonton 3-1 in October. ... The last time Pittsburgh lost consecutive games was at Columbus and St. Louis on Nov. 29 and 30. ... Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a seven-game point streak snapped. ... Murray made 28 saves and has won four straight.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Boston on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host Florida on Saturday night.

