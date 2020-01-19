Crosby scores 27 as Alcorn State rolls past MVSU 105-73

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby had a career-high 27 points as Alcorn State rolled past Mississippi Valley State 105-73 on Saturday.

Corey Tillery had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Alcorn State (7-9, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Deshaw Andrews added 18 points. Maurice Howard had 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Crosby made 11 of 13 free throws.

Caleb Hunter had 28 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 1-3). Ahmadu Sarnor added 13 points and Michael Green had 12 points.

Alcorn State plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday. Mississippi Valley State takes on Southern at home on Monday.

