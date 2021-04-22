Crosby, Rust lead Penguins past Devils 5-1 DAN SCIFO, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 10:23 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Thursday night.
Kasperi Kapanen returned to Pittsburgh’s lineup after missing 13 games with a left foot injury and had a goal and an assist. Teddy Blueger scored a short-handed goal, and Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins.