Crawford's RBI single completes Giants' rally past D-backs BEN ROSS, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 8:37 p.m.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, middle, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI single to drive in the winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, middle right, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI single that scored Brandon Belt, top, for the winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford watches his RBI single that scored Brandon Belt during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, bottom, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Joe Mantiply (35) during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada, left, throws to first base after forcing Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow (8) out at second base on a double play hit into by Josh Rojas during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, right, is congratulated by Christian Walker (53) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho, right, slides into third base next to San Francisco Giants third baseman David Villar after hitting a two-run triple during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single, and the San Francisco Giants rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday.
Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer. Brandon Belt started the rally with a solo homer in the seventh as the Giants took two of three from the D-backs and won their first series since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh.