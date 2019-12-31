Cox back for No. 6 Baylor women in 94-47 win over Morehead

WACO, Texas (AP) — Lauren Cox had 10 points and six rebounds in her return for No. 6 Baylor, in a 94-47 win over Morehead State on Monday night after the preseason AP All-American missed more than seven weeks with a foot injury.

Cox played 22 minutes, making 4 of 8 shots in her first game since Nov. 8. The 6-foot-4 senior also had five assists and four blocked shots.

NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 25 points to lead five players in double figures, and had also had 10 rebounds for one of two double-doubles by the Lady Bears (10-1). Queen Egbo had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Te'a Cooper added 17 points and Moon Ursin 11 on 5-of-5 shooting in Baylor's last game before opening Big 12 play.

Breuna Jackson had 11 points and Jazzmyn Elston 10 for Morehead State (4-8).

The Eagles had their only lead when Ariel Kirkwood's 3-pointer made it 3-2 only 2 minutes into the game. Cox then made a 15-foot jumper, after missing her first two shots, and Baylor went on to build a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

Baylor forward Lauren Cox, right, shoots over Morehead State forward Jaleesa Avery, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP)

Cox had double-doubles in each of Baylor's first two games before an MRI showed a stress reaction to the second metatarsal on her right foot. That came seven months after she sustained a sprained MCL in her left knee in the national championship game Baylor won over Notre Dame.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: Baylor was the third ranked opponent the Eagles have played this season. They previously lost at No. 19 Michigan State (93-48) and No. 13 Kentucky (79-54). ... Morehead State made nine 3-pointers, after making 12 from long-range against Baylor last season.

Baylor: The Lady Bears won their 47th consecutive home game and have won 57 in a row at home over non-conference opponents since a loss to UConn in January 2014. ... Juicy Landrum set an NCAA single-game record for 3-pointers with 14 in Baylor's previous game Dec. 18 against Arkansas State. Landrum made her only attempt from long range against Morehead and finished with 7 points.

UP NEXT

Morehead State plays its first four Ohio Valley Conference games at home, the first coming Thursday against Jacksonville State.

Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play Saturday at Oklahoma, then travels to No. 1 UConn on Jan. 9.

