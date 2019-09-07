Cowboys release RB Morris to make room on roster for Elliott

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, left, celebrates with Alfred Morris (23) after Morris carried the ball for a touchdown agains the Houston Texans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Alfred Morris to make room on the roster for Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's season opener against the New York Giants.

The move Saturday came three days after Elliott signed a $90 million, six-year extension to end the two-time rushing champion's holdout, which lasted the entire preseason.

Morris joined the Cowboys early in training camp with Elliott missing. Two years ago, Morris was the primary replacement during Elliott's six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

The release of Morris clears the way for rookie Tony Pollard to be Elliott's primary backup while also playing special teams. Morris didn't have the versatility to play special teams, putting his roster spot in jeopardy with Elliott's return.

