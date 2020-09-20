Cowboys missing 2 offensive tackles against Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys are without two offensive tackles against Atlanta.

Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is inactive against the Falcons after injuring his neck in practice during the week. La’el Collins, who was projected to start at tackle, is on injured reserve. Without Smith and Collins, Dallas is missing five starters from training camp.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is inactive against Minnesota after arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with an undisclosed illness. The starting cornerback was not on the injury report, leading up to the game.

The Colts said in a statement: “Rock Ya-Sin has a stomach illness and is currently being evaluated at a local hospital.”

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin is out against Carolina after spending much of the week in the concussion protocol.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. is inactive for a second straight game, taking away a key player on defense against Jacksonville.

Chicago Bears receiver Ted Ginn Jr. appears to be a healthy scratch against the New York Giants after he did not have a reception in his first game with the team. The 35-year-old Ginn wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report on Friday. Giants receiver Golden Tate is active after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Denver receiver Courtland Sutton is active against Pittsburgh. The Pro Bowler missed the season-opening loss to Tennessee with a sprained shoulder. The Broncos will be without running back Phillip Lindsay, who has a toe injury.

Pittsburgh Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro will miss his second straight game because a lingering knee issue. Rookie running back Anthony McFarland is active for the first time. Starting running back James Conner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and McFarland gives Pittsburgh added depth behind Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels.

New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine and linebacker Avery Williamson being active after they missed the season opener at Buffalo with injuries.

San Francisco wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, signed Tuesday, is active and expected to play against the Jets.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-PHILADELPHIA

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, OL Tremayne Anchrum, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks.

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jason Huntley, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Genard Avery, OL Sua Opeta, OL Jamon Brown.

SAN FRANCISCO-NEW YORK JETS

49ers: TE George Kittle, DL Dee Ford, CB Jason Verrett, OL Tom Compton, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, QB C.J. Beathard

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, DL Bryce Huff, CB Nate Hairston, DL Jordan Willis, QB Joe Flacco, QB James Morgan.

DETROIT-GREEN BAY

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Desmond Trufant, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, TE Hunter Bryant, DT Nicholas Williams, DE Julian Okwara

Packers: QB Jordan Love, C Parry Nickerson, LB Randy Ramsey, OG Lane Taylor, TE Josiah Deguara, DT Kenny Clark

DENVER-PITTSBURGH

Broncos: DE McTelvin Agim, LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Tyrie Cleveland, RB Phillip Lindsay, OG Netane Muti, TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, ILB Ulysees Gilbert, G David DeCastro, DL Carlos Davis, TE Zach Gentry.

MINNESOTA-INDIANAPOLIS

Vikings: WR Chad Beebe, CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Harrison Hand, DE Eddie Yarbrough, OT Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB E.J. Speed, DT Eli Ankou, TE Jack Doyle, WR Dezmon Patmon.

BUFFALO-MIAMI

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, Tremaine Edmunds, LB Matt Milano, G Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith.

Dolphins: RB-WR Malcolm Perry, S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Elandon Roberts, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey.

ATLANTA-DALLAS

Falcons: CB Kendall Sheffield, DT Marlon Davidson, DE Charles Harris, RB Qadree Ollison, T John Wetzel.

Cowboys: T Tyron Smith, FS Reggie Robinson, OL Alex Light, LB Rashad Smith, QB Ben DiNucci.

NEW YORK GIANTS-CHICAGO BEARS

Giants: RB Wayne Gallman, DB Adrian Colbert, LB TJ Brunson, LB Carter Coughlin, OT Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson DL RJ McIntosh.

Bears: WR Ted Ginn Jr., DB Duke Shelley, LB Josh Woods, OL Arlington Hambright, WR Riley Ridley, LB Trevis Gipson.

JACKSONVILLE-TENNESSEE

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Doug Costin, TE Tyler Davis.

Titans: WR A.J. Brown, RB Darrynton Evans, OLB Vic Beasley Jr., OLB Derick Roberson, G/C Jamil Douglas, TE Geoff Swaim, DT Isaiah Mack.

CAROLINA-TAMPA BAY

Panthers: QB Will Greer, G Dennis Daley, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DE Shareef Miller, DT Kawann Short, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver.

Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, OLB Cam Gill, WR Chris Godwin, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Tyler Johnson, CB Parnell Motley, G Aaron Stinnie.

