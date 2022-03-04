Coverage of Simone Biles wins AP story of the year honors
1 of6 FILE - Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio, top, and Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing battle for the ball during the second half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. LAFC won 2-1. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - A member of the Anaheim Ducks skates by the glass after it had been sprayed by water during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - Chalk covers the hands of Miho Nonaka, of Japan, as she receives her silver medal and a bouquet of flowers during the women's sport climbing final victory ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports feature photo of 2021 at their annual winter meeting. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - Paula Badosa, foreground, of Spain, is viewed through her trophy as she begins to hold it up after defeating Victoria Azarenka, left, of Belarus, in the singles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Pedro Martinez, of Spain, serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports action photo of 2021 at their annual winter meeting. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Associated Press sports writer Will Graves coverage of Simone Biles won Story of the Year honors in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors.
The judges said Graves' efforts on Biles' struggles at the Tokyo Olympics “showed his expertise on the subject, his connection with Biles as a source and it came through in his ability to report and write her story."