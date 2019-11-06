Couturier, Konecny lift Flyers over Hurricanes 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaker early in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Claude Giroux and Joel Farabee also scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Lucas Wallmark scored for Carolina, which has lost six of 10 after a 5-0 start.

Konecny put Philadelphia in front 2-1. Niskanen's initial shot from the point was stopped but bounced right to Konecny at the side of the net, and the center finished his seventh goal of the season with a forehand finish just 1:12 into the final period.

Farabee, a 19-year-old rookie, made it a two-goal advantage with his second of the season with 7:01 remaining. After goalie Petr Mrazek denied Farabee's backhand try from close range, Farabee stayed with the puck and beat Mrazek with a forehand off the rebound.

Mrazek made 24 saves.

Couturier opened the scoring with a power-play goal 3:30 into the contest when he deflected Niskanen's shot.

Carolina tied it 6:17 into the second period when Wallmark scored from close range after a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk. Hart came out to challenge van Riemsdyk, leaving the net wide open when the defenseman fed a pass to Wallmark for the easy forehand tap-in.

Both van Riemsdyk brothers had an assist, as Philadelphia's James van Riemsdyk had the secondary assist on Farabee's goal. It was the 10th NHL contest between the brothers, with Trevor owning a 6-4 record against his older sibling.

Giroux capped the scoring with his fourth of the season on a breakaway, beating Mrazek through the legs with 2:22 left in the contest.

Notes: Carolina F Erik Haula (lower body) didn't play. ... F Jakub Voracek skated in his 606th game for the Flyers, tying Reggie Leach for 17th in club history. ... It was the first of four meetings between the teams. Carolina went 4-0 against the Flyers last season while outscoring them 17-9. ... Hurricanes F Andrei Svechnikov went without a point for the first time in five games. He had seven points (5 goals, 2 assists) in his previous four contests. ... The Flyers played their third game in a busy November, as they have 13 contests remaining this month.

UP NEXT

Carolina: Host Rangers on Thursday.

Flyers: Host Montreal on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports