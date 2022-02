COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored a career-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting and South Carolina rallied to beat LSU 77-75 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Keyshawn Bryant made two foul shots with 1:51 left to give South Carolina a 74-73 lead. Erik Stevenson's layup 13 seconds later — off an LSU turnover — padded the lead before Eric Gaines sank two foul shots to get LSU back within a point with 34 seconds to go.