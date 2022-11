ITHICA, N.Y. (AP) — Davon Kiser had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Cornell pulled out a 17-13 win over Dartmouth on Saturday when it was ruled the Big Green's reception on the last play was out of the end zone.

After the Big Red (5-4, 2-4 Ivy League) missed a field goal with 1:29 to play, the Big Green drove 60 yards to the Cornell 8-yard line with four seconds to play, despite no time outs. However, Nick Howard's pass carried Jonny Barrett out of the end zone.