Cornell 94, Yale 82

Jarvis 4-7 1-1 9, Knowling 4-6 3-4 11, Mahoney 2-5 3-3 8, Mbeng 7-7 5-7 21, Poulakidas 3-10 4-4 12, Gharram 4-6 0-1 9, Kelly 4-5 0-0 8, Molloy 1-2 0-1 2, Feinberg 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-51 16-21 82.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run