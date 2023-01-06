Cornell 88, Penn 69

Spinoso 3-5 0-0 6, Martz 6-11 0-0 13, Dingle 7-17 7-9 21, Monroe 1-2 1-2 3, Slajchert 5-7 4-4 15, Moshkovitz 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Charles 2-2 0-0 6, Laczkowski 0-1 0-0 0, Lorca-Lloyd 1-1 1-2 3, Holland 0-0 0-0 0, Thrower 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-17 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run