Cordero has 3 hits, 2 RBIs to help Red Sox beat Tigers 5-2 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer June 20, 2022 Updated: June 20, 2022 10:24 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a two-run single, and Josh Winckowski made the longest start of his short career on Monday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.
Jarren Duran had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs for Boston, which won for the sixth time in eight games to climb to a season-high six games above .500. Duran doubled and scored on Rafael Devers’ double to break a third-inning tie.