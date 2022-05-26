Connecticut 99, Dallas 68

Gray 4-11 0-0 11, Thornton 1-5 1-2 4, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 1-6 1-2 4, Ogunbowale 6-15 2-2 16, Kuier 2-2 0-0 5, Sabally 6-16 4-4 18, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 10-12 68.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended