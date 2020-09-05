Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CONNECTICUT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bonner 32:09 8-17 9-9 2-6 1 3 26
A.Thomas 36:33 8-13 4-4 0-5 4 2 20
Jones 29:06 9-12 2-2 4-6 1 2 20
January 24:26 0-5 2-2 0-2 6 2 2
J.Thomas 22:35 4-7 0-0 0-3 7 1 8
Charles 15:08 2-4 2-3 1-2 2 1 6
Hiedeman 14:43 2-6 0-0 0-1 3 2 5
Holmes 10:59 1-2 2-2 0-1 0 0 4
Mompremier 10:54 1-2 0-0 2-6 0 2 2
Carson 3:27 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 3
Totals 200:00 36-70 21-22 9-33 25 15 96

Percentages: FG .514, FT .955.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Carson 1-1, Hiedeman 1-2, Bonner 1-3, January 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Charles 2, A.Thomas, Holmes).

Turnovers: 6 (J.Thomas 3, Hiedeman 2, Jones).

Steals: 13 (A.Thomas 5, J.Thomas 3, Jones 3, Bonner, Hiedeman).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burke 20:53 2-5 4-4 0-1 0 2 8
Dupree 35:07 3-8 0-0 1-6 3 1 6
Achonwa 19:15 3-6 2-2 1-4 0 2 8
Allemand 35:14 2-6 1-1 0-6 8 1 7
K.Mitchell 30:46 6-15 0-2 1-2 5 2 16
McCowan 20:44 6-10 3-3 4-7 3 3 15
T.Mitchell 20:39 4-8 2-2 0-3 3 2 12
Smalls 12:34 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 3
Doyle 4:46 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Totals 200:00 28-62 12-14 8-31 24 15 77

Percentages: FG .452, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (K.Mitchell 4-7, T.Mitchell 2-5, Allemand 2-6, Smalls 1-1, Burke 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dupree 2, Achonwa, Burke).

Turnovers: 19 (Allemand 4, K.Mitchell 3, McCowan 3, Achonwa 2, Doyle 2, T.Mitchell 2, Burke, Dupree, Smalls).

Steals: 3 (Achonwa 2, K.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None..

Connecticut 20 27 29 20 96
Indiana 16 21 21 19 77