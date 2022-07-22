Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

A.Thomas 7-13 1-2 15, Bonner 8-12 1-1 20, B.Jones 4-6 3-3 11, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 7-11 1-1 15, Holmes 1-7 2-3 4, Carrington 3-4 2-2 9, Clouden 1-2 0-1 3, Hartley 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 37-67 10-13 94.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended