Connecticut 92, Indiana 70

A.Thomas 7-12 4-6 18, J.Jones 6-11 0-1 13, B.Jones 6-10 6-6 18, J.Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 7-12 0-0 15, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Carrington 2-5 1-2 5, Anderson 2-3 5-5 9, Clouden 1-1 0-0 2, Hiedeman 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 35-68 16-20 92.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended