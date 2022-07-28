Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

G.Williams 6-11 3-4 16, Stewart 7-14 2-3 17, Charles 6-12 1-1 14, Bird 4-6 2-2 14, Loyd 5-10 2-2 14, Lavender 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Magbegor 2-7 2-2 6, January 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 12-14 83.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended