Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63

Cunningham 5-14 2-3 15, Peddy 4-9 0-0 9, Turner 0-2 0-2 0, Diggins-Smith 5-15 5-5 15, Taurasi 0-6 0-0 0, Davis 4-5 1-2 10, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, S.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 3-6 0-0 7, Simms 2-6 3-4 7. Totals 23-64 11-16 63.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended