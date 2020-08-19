Connecticut 84, Indiana 62
Dupree 3-8 0-0 6, T.Mitchell 5-17 2-2 13, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Allemand 2-5 0-0 5, K.Mitchell 6-14 1-2 15, Achonwa 3-10 0-1 6, Cox 1-3 0-0 2, Burke 4-5 1-2 9, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 6-9 62.
A.Thomas 3-11 0-0 6, Bonner 11-20 5-6 28, Jones 6-9 3-3 15, J.Thomas 5-12 2-2 15, January 1-5 1-2 3, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Mompremier 0-2 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Carson 1-2 0-0 2, Hiedeman 2-3 0-0 5, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-72 11-13 84.
|Indiana
|12
|22
|18
|10
|—
|62
|Connecticut
|19
|18
|21
|26
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-22 (K.Mitchell 2-9, Allemand 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-8, Dupree 0-2), Connecticut 7-17 (J.Thomas 3-6, Plaisance 1-2, Bonner 1-3, January 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 26 (Allemand 8), Connecticut 39 (A.Thomas 11). Assists_Indiana 19 (Dupree, T.Mitchell 5), Connecticut 21 (A.Thomas, J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Connecticut 14.