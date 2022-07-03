Connecticut 74, Washington 72

Clark 5-9 2-2 13, Hines-Allen 4-14 0-0 8, Austin 4-6 5-8 13, Atkins 7-13 2-2 18, Cloud 2-9 2-2 6, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, E.Williams 1-6 1-4 3, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 27-69 14-20 72.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended