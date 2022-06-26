Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

A.Thomas 4-7 7-8 15, Bonner 5-14 2-2 12, Jo.Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Hiedeman 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 8-14 0-0 17, B.Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 2-5 4-5 8, Clouden 0-3 0-0 0, Ja.Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-65 16-19 72.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended