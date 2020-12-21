Cone gets 18 off bench as No. 24 Virginia Tech tops Longwood Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 10:25 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech over Longwood 84-58 on Monday night.
Cone shot 6 of 15 from the floor – all 3-pointers – for the Hokies (7-1), who struggled for 30 minutes but heated up down the stretch to win their third consecutive game. Keve Aluma added 14 points and Joe Bamisile finished with 11, leading a balanced Virginia Tech offense as 10 players scored.