Conaway’s goal gives Trumbull boys soccer win
Alexander Conaway’s goal with four minutes remaining gave the Trumbull boys’ soccer team a 2-1 victory over Bridgeport Central on Monday.
Ethan David had the assist on the go-ahead goal for coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles (3-5).
Carrigan Cullinan scored on a penalty kick just two minutes into the game.
Matthew Farias tied things for Central (1-3-1) with his own penalty kick.
Trumbull’s Blaine Garcia had 3 saves. Central’s Jayden Gelin made 2 saves.
