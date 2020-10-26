Conaway’s goal gives Trumbull boys soccer win

Alexander Conaway’s goal with four minutes remaining gave the Trumbull boys’ soccer team a 2-1 victory over Bridgeport Central on Monday.

Ethan David had the assist on the go-ahead goal for coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles (3-5).

Carrigan Cullinan scored on a penalty kick just two minutes into the game.

Matthew Farias tied things for Central (1-3-1) with his own penalty kick.

Trumbull’s Blaine Garcia had 3 saves. Central’s Jayden Gelin made 2 saves.