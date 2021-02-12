Comtois scores in 3rd as Gibson, Ducks blank Vegas 1-0 W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 12:53 a.m.
1 of8 Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gets hit in the face with a stick against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (48) celebrates after left wing Max Comtois scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) falls to the ice while skating for the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Anaheim Ducks' Derek Grant (38), Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Hampus Lindholm vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot beside Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Larsson (32) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (53) celebrates after scoring against Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Comtois scored in the third period, John Gibson made 21 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Thursday night.
It was Anaheim’s first win over Vegas this season, and the first time the Golden Knights were shut out since Sept. 6 last year against Dallas, also a 1-0 loss with Marc-Andre Fleury in goal. It marked just the fifth time Vegas was blanked at home in its history, and the first time the Golden Knights lost in their own building by a score of 1-0.