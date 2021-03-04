Coming off victory, Nelly Korda shares the lead on LPGA Tour March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 6:13 p.m.
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda didn't miss a beat four days after her first LPGA Tour title on U.S. soil, outplaying her sister and the world's No. 1 player for a 5-under 67 to share the lead at the Drive On Championship.
Former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho managed a 67 despite playing most of the back nine with a migraine that blurs her vision. Austin Ernst also had a 67 at Golden Ocala.