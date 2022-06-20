Column: Trackhouse in Nashville as NASCAR's hottest team

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just one year ago that an aggravated Justin Marks sat at the podium at Nashville Superspeedway. Two days earlier, he'd claimed he was blindsided to learn he was once again shut out of the sale of two NASCAR charters.
He sat alongside Trackhouse Racing partner Pitbull, who ever the entertainer plugged his upcoming “I Don’t Know About You But I Feel Good” tour. The Grammy winner did feel good: Nashville was buzzing over the long-awaited return of NASCAR and people were partying all over the city — proof to Pitbull that he was amidst a post-pandemic renaissance.