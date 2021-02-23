Column: NASCAR's flag ban opens sport to diverse new crowd JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 5:51 p.m.
A sign at the entrance to Daytona International Speedway warned spectators the Confederate flag was not welcome on property. Its presence, NASCAR wrote, “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment.”
Pass through the tunnel and onto the sprawling grounds and not a single Confederate flag was flying over the campsites. If any had been smuggled in, they weren't displayed to be easily spotted over two weeks of racing at Daytona as the stock car series kicked off its season.