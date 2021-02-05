Column: Arctic city throws hat in ring for Summer Olympics PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Columnist Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 4:06 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - This Jan. 23, 2016, file photo, shows the Finnish-Russian border crossing point in Salla, northern Finland. Salla has launched a firmly tongue-in-cheek bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics, hoping to use its campaign to raise awareness about climate change and global warming. (Jussi Nukari/ Lehtikuva via AP, File ) Jussi Nukari/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - In this July 16, 2017, file photo, Jussi Mikkotervo looks out from the bow of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails through ice floating on the Beaufort Sea off the coast of Alaska while traversing the Arctic's Northwest Passage. Salla, Finland has launched a firmly tongue-in-cheek bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics, hoping to use its campaign to raise awareness about climate change and global warming. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
Erkki Parkkinen had just come in from a lovely February day in Salla.
The temperature climbed all the way to minus-10 degrees Celsius — roughly 14 degrees Fahrenheit. After a sluggish start to snow season, there's now plenty of white stuff for skiing and other winter activities.