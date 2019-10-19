Columbia smokes Pennsylvania behind Lenhart, 44-6

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Lenhart accounted for a personal best three touchdowns and Columbia smothered Pennsylvania in a 44-6 win on Saturday.

Lenhart was 14-of-20 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown and led Columbia (2-3, 1-1 Ivy League) on the ground with 95 yards rushing on 11 carries and two scores.

The Lions controlled the line of scrimmage with 255 yards rushing on 54 carries (4.7-yards per carry). Columbia outgained the Quakers (2-3, 0-2) 413-232 in total yardage, made 24 first downs and held the ball for close to 36 minutes. The Quakers didn't help their cause as they were penalized 10 times for 105 yards.

Columbia took the opening drive and scored in five plays in just over a two-minute span when Lenhart ran it from a yard out. The Lions went on to a 44-0 lead.

The Quakers avoided the shutout when Connor O'Brien returned Van Neils' fumble 50 yards for a touchdown with 5:48 remaining.