Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts' depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

With Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery, Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team's first snap in two weeks when the season opens.

Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards, including a 60-yard pass after escaping a sack, and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.

To keep Eason healthy for Week 1, the Colts let 28-year-old Brett Hundley finish the game under center and he took full advantage.

Hundley threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deon Jackson and the rookie running back rushed for a tying, 2-point conversion. A few snaps later, linebacker Curtis Bolton intercepted David Blough's pass to set up Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard field goal — his fourth of the game — that put Indy ahead 20-17.

Jackson converted a third down with a 42-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:50 left, sealing a 3-0 preseason for the Colts.

Detroit fell to 0-3 under first-year coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions looked like they might win the preseason game when they led 14-6 late in the first quarter on Tim Boyle's 15-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus and Godwin Igwebuike's 1-yard run for a score.

Detroit's defense, which was one of the worst in NFL history last season, failed to stop Indy's fourth-string quarterback to hold on for the win.

INJURY REPORT

Colts: Backup OT Sam Tevi was carted off with an injured left leg early in the third quarter, when Hundley's first pass was intercepted by Corn Elder. ... WR Dezmon Patmon, who caught the 60-yard pass from Ehlinger, left the game with a foot injury.

Lions: OT Dan Skipper went off the field on a cart late in the first half with an injury to his lower left leg.

UP NEXT

Colts: play at Seattle on Sept. 12.

Lions: host San Francisco on Sept. 12.

