Colorado St. 62, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 60

Cartier 3-4 0-0 6, Moors 3-5 1-2 8, Rivera 1-3 1-2 3, Stevens 9-16 4-5 23, Tonje 6-11 3-3 17, Strong 0-2 0-0 0, Hebb 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Palmer 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-43 9-12 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run