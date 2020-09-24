Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Recommended Video:

Rockies third. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Raimel Tapia singles. Kevin Pillar grounds out, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Raimel Tapia to second. Trevor Story singles to center field. Raimel Tapia scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Giants 0.

Giants fourth. Evan Longoria homers to center field. Mauricio Dubon flies out to Charlie Blackmon. Joey Bart pops out to Ryan McMahon. Steven Duggar walks. Austin Slater grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to Josh Fuentes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Giants 1.

Rockies fifth. Sam Hilliard strikes out on a foul tip. Garrett Hampson singles. Raimel Tapia doubles. Garrett Hampson scores. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Giants 1.

Giants fifth. Alex Dickerson doubles. Donovan Solano flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Alex Dickerson to third. Brandon Belt walks. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Kevin Pillar. Alex Dickerson scores. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Belt to second. Mauricio Dubon homers to center field. Evan Longoria scores. Brandon Belt scores. Joey Bart strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Rockies 2.

Giants eighth. Joey Bart triples to right center field. Steven Duggar singles. Joey Bart scores. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Alex Dickerson doubles. Steven Duggar to third. Daniel Robertson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Dickerson to third. Steven Duggar out at home. Brandon Belt singles. Daniel Robertson to third. Alex Dickerson scores. Brandon Crawford grounds out to first base to Josh Fuentes.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 7, Rockies 2.