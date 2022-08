Rockies first. Jose Iglesias singles to center field. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. C.J. Cron pops out to Wil Myers. Brendan Rodgers singles to right field. Jose Iglesias to second. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep right field. Brendan Rodgers to third. Jose Iglesias scores. Ryan McMahon to third. Brendan Rodgers scores. Elias Diaz lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 0.

Padres first. Jurickson Profar singles to center field. Manny Machado walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado to second. Jurickson Profar to third. Jorge Alfaro out on a sacrifice fly to Randal Grichuk. Jake Cronenworth to second. Manny Machado to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Wil Myers out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Garrett Hampson. Jake Cronenworth to third. Manny Machado scores. Nomar Mazara grounds out to second base, Elehuris Montero to Jose Urena.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 2.

Padres ninth. Ha-Seong Kim called out on strikes. Trent Grisham homers to right field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Rockies 2.