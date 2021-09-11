Colorado-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies fourth. Jean Segura singles to right field. Bryce Harper walks. Jean Segura to second. Andrew McCutchen walks. Bryce Harper to second. Jean Segura to third. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Bryce Harper to third. Jean Segura scores. Ronald Torreyes pops out to C.J. Cron. Odubel Herrera doubles to shallow left field. Didi Gregorius to third. Andrew McCutchen scores. Bryce Harper scores. Zack Wheeler grounds out to shallow infield, Dom Nunez to C.J. Cron.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 3, Rockies 0.

Phillies fifth. Matt Vierling flies out to shallow center field to Yonathan Daza. Jean Segura homers to left field. Bryce Harper grounds out to shallow center field, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Andrew McCutchen doubles. J.T. Realmuto is intentionally walked. Didi Gregorius grounds out to shallow right field to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Rockies 0.

Rockies sixth. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Matt Vierling. Trevor Story homers to left field. C.J. Cron lines out to first base to Matt Vierling.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Rockies 1.

Phillies seventh. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Matt Vierling. Brad Miller homers to right field. Jean Segura pops out to shallow center field to Brendan Rodgers. Bryce Harper homers to center field. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Rockies 1.