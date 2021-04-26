Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 26, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 41 18 41 59 26 28 7 0 2 172 .105 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 .177 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 43 17 27 44 14 28 8 0 7 116 .147 D 8 Cale Makar 33 5 30 35 15 8 2 0 2 74 .068 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 42 14 17 31 3 8 4 0 2 78 .179 D 49 Samuel Girard 43 5 26 31 18 14 0 0 0 74 .068 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 42 15 13 28 14 8 4 0 2 61 .246 F 91 Nazem Kadri 45 10 18 28 -6 32 3 0 3 145 .069 F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221 D 7 Devon Toews 42 6 17 23 24 14 2 0 1 93 .065 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 44 9 10 19 10 4 0 1 4 79 .114 D 27 Ryan Graves 44 1 12 13 11 32 0 0 0 84 .012 F 17 Tyson Jost 43 3 10 13 10 24 0 0 0 74 .041 F 37 J.T. Compher 37 6 6 12 3 19 1 0 1 37 .162 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 42 7 1 8 5 19 0 0 0 53 .132 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 29 1 6 7 15 8 0 0 0 46 .022 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 10 0 3 3 1 38 0 0 0 5 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 16 0 3 3 0 14 0 0 0 11 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 7 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 4 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 2 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 22 Conor Timmins 20 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 18 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 TEAM TOTALS 45 161 289 450 193 419 41 1 31 1557 .103 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 107 181 288 -205 497 26 2 13 1159 .092 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 34 2008 2.0 25 8 1 5 67 840 0.92 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 5 257 1.87 3 0 1 1 8 113 0.929 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 3 177 3.03 2 1 0 0 9 90 0.9 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 45 2717 2.27 31 10 4 6 102 1154 .908 161 289 419 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2717 3.4 14 28 3 2 153 1549 .897 107 181 497 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...