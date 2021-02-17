Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 12 3 12 15 7 2 2 0 0 49 .061 D 8 Cale Makar 11 1 11 12 9 2 0 0 0 24 .042 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 13 7 4 11 4 0 3 0 1 45 .156 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 13 5 5 10 5 0 2 0 1 13 .385 F 20 Brandon Saad 13 6 4 10 -2 6 0 0 0 19 .316 D 49 Samuel Girard 11 1 8 9 4 8 0 0 0 18 .056 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 10 3 5 8 -1 0 2 0 0 15 .200 F 91 Nazem Kadri 13 4 4 8 -5 8 2 0 2 37 .108 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 11 3 5 8 1 8 0 0 2 32 .094 D 7 Devon Toews 10 3 2 5 0 2 2 0 0 20 .150 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 13 2 1 3 -2 0 0 1 2 12 .167 D 4 Bowen Byram 10 0 2 2 2 8 0 0 0 16 .000 F 37 J.T. Compher 13 1 1 2 -3 13 1 0 0 10 .100 D 27 Ryan Graves 12 0 2 2 -3 18 0 0 0 23 .000 F 25 Logan O'Connor 5 2 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 12 .167 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 4 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 11 Matt Calvert 6 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 17 Tyson Jost 11 0 1 1 2 6 0 0 0 10 .000 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 10 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000 D 34 Jacob MacDonald 4 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 5 Greg Pateryn 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 22 Conor Timmins 10 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 11 .000 TEAM TOTALS 13 41 72 113 23 110 14 1 8 404 .101 OPPONENT TOTALS 13 27 49 76 -25 124 5 0 5 343 .079 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 11 656 1.64 8 3 0 2 18 282 0.936 0 1 0 32 Hunter Miska 2 118 3.56 0 1 1 0 7 59 0.881 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 13 781 1.92 8 4 1 2 25 341 .921 41 72 110 OPPONENT TOTALS 13 781 3.15 5 7 1 1 41 404 .899 27 49 124 More for youSportsHearst Media CT's Bonjour, Jacobs and Anthony discuss...By Doug BonjourSportsBouknight's return sparks UConn to rout of ProvidenceBy David Borges