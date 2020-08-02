Colorado 9, San Diego 6

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 34 9 12 9 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 Dahl cf 4 1 1 1 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 Story ss 3 1 0 0 Machado dh 5 1 2 2 Blackmon rf 4 1 2 2 Pham lf 3 1 2 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Garcia 3b 3 1 0 0 Murphy 1b 4 2 4 2 Myers rf 4 0 2 3 McMahon 2b 4 2 1 2 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Kemp dh 4 1 2 2 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 1-Hampson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 b-Naylor ph 1 1 1 0 Owings lf 3 1 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 2 1 1 0 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 a-France ph-1b 2 0 0 1

San Diego 000 001 041 — 6 Colorado 010 202 40x — 9

LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 3. 2B_Machado (1), Tatis Jr. (3), Grisham (2), Blackmon (2). 3B_Cronenworth (2), Myers (1), Naylor (1). HR_Murphy (1), Kemp (2), McMahon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Davies, L, 1-1 5 4 3 3 1 2 Hill 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Guerra 1 5 4 4 1 1 Johnson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Colorado Senzatela, W, 2-0 6 4 1 1 1 6 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pazos 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 Estévez 1 3 1 1 0 1 J.Díaz, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Guerra pitched to 7 batters in the 7th, Estévez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

WP_Davies.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:52.