Colorado 73, Stanford 70

da Silva 3-8 0-0 7, Lovering 5-6 0-1 10, Clifford 1-5 2-4 4, Hadley 1-2 1-2 3, Simpson 11-23 8-9 31. Totals 27-55 13-18 73.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run