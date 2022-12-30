Colorado 64, Washington 56

Vonleh 4-9 2-3 10, Miller 6-9 1-2 14, Formann 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Sherrod 3-10 4-4 10, Whittaker 0-2 0-0 0, Sadler 1-2 0-0 3, Wetta 3-5 3-4 12, Wynn 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 24-52 10-13 64
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run