Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Recommended Video:

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 32 6 11 5 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Dahl cf 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Story ss 3 1 2 1 Pham dh 3 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Kemp dh 3 2 1 1 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 McMahon 1b 3 0 0 0 France 1b 2 0 0 0 Hampson lf 4 1 1 0 a-Naylor ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Owings 2b 4 1 3 1 Mejía c 3 0 1 0 Butera c 3 0 0 1 Olivares lf 3 0 0 0

San Diego 000 000 010 — 1 Colorado 031 110 00x — 6

E_Lucchesi (1). DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Mejía (1). HR_Grisham (3), Kemp (1), Story (4). SB_Owings (1). SF_Butera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lucchesi, L, 0-1 1 2-3 6 3 3 1 3 Quantrill 4 1-3 4 3 3 2 4 Perdomo 2 1 0 0 0 1

Colorado Freeland, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 1 4 Almonte 2 1 1 1 0 4 Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:50.