Colorado 5, San Diego 4

DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Alfaro (8), Cronenworth (17), Voit (11), Kim (11), Blackmon (12), Iglesias (14). HR_Machado (12), Cron (17), Blackmon (11), McMahon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Martinez 5 8 4 4 2 1 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1 García L,4-4 1 1 1 1 0 1

Colorado Márquez 5 8 4 4 2 7 Chacín 2 1 0 0 0 1 Colomé W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bard S,14-16 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Chacín (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:42. A_38,768 (50,445).