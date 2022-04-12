Skip to main content
Colorado 4, Texas 1

Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 31 1 4 1
Joe lf 3 3 1 0 Miller lf 4 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 0 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 5 0 2 1 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Daza cf 0 0 0 0 Garver c 3 1 2 0
Bryant dh 2 0 1 2 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 1 García cf 3 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez 3b 4 0 2 1
Díaz c 4 0 1 0 W.Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0
Hampson 3b 3 1 1 0
Colorado 002 010 100 4
Texas 010 000 000 1

E_Semien (0), Garver (1). DP_Colorado 0, Texas 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Texas 9. 2B_Grichuk (1), Bryant (3), Joe (1). SF_Bryant (1). S_Hampson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Kuhl 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 5
Chacín W,2-0 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Estévez H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Pérez L,0-1 4 7 3 3 1 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1
Allard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Patton 1 0 1 1 1 0
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2
King 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pérez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Pérez 2 (Cron,Iglesias), Bard (García). WP_Kuhl, Pérez, Patton.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:09. A_15,862 (40,300).