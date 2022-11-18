Colorado 103, No. 24 Texas A&M 75

da Silva 2-5 4-4 9, Lovering 1-1 2-4 4, Clifford 4-8 1-3 11, Gabbidon 3-7 1-2 9, Simpson 11-17 4-4 30, Ruffin 4-6 4-4 14, O'Brien 3-5 1-1 7, Hammond 1-4 2-2 4, Wright 5-6 0-0 15. Totals 34-59 19-24 103.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves