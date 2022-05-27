Colonial lead cut from 8 to 3: Scheffler, Stallings, Hossler STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 7:52 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — This has been a good week in North Texas for Scott Stallings, first qualifying for the U.S. Open that will be played less than an hour from where he was born and now sharing the lead at Colonial with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Beau Hossler.
Stallings shot a 6-under 64 without a bogey on a relatively calm Friday at Hogan's Alley. That put the Massachusetts-born and 206th-ranked player in the world at 9-under 131 along with with Dallas-area resident Scheffler and former University of Texas player Hossler, who both had bogey-free 65s.
