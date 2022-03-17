Collins provides spark, Michigan beats Colorado State 75-63 MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 3:10 p.m.
1 of9 Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) celebrates with teammates at the end of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michigan won 75-63. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives past Colorado State guard Chandler Jacobs (13) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates with teammate Frankie Collins, right, during the second half of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Colorado State guard David Roddy drives past Michigan guard Eli Brooks, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) looks to pass around Colorado State forward James Moors, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Colorado State guard Kendle Moore fights for a rebound with Michigan forward Moussa Diabate, rear, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Former Michigan player Jalen Rose watches during the first half of a college basketball game between Colorado State and Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) looks to pass ahead of Michigan forward Caleb Houstan, rear, and guard Eli Brooks, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard, helping the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Collins, pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out with a concussion, had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes. He came in averaging less than 10 minutes per game.